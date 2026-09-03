SpaceXAI and Cursor release Grok bot on Google Play Store
Technology
SpaceXAI and Cursor just dropped Grok Bot for Android after testing it out on Linux, macOS, and iOS last month.
You can grab it now from the Google Play Store, available only with eligible SuperGrok and Cursor subscription plans, and start using your own AI teammate right from your phone.
Manages in-app tasks, syncs across devices
Grok Bot helps you manage tasks by handling stuff inside your apps; just send a message, and it gets things done.
You can pick up the same thread later on either surface, works in group chats to split up work or escalate decisions, and is available through SuperGrok or Cursor subscription plans.
Extra bonus: everything runs in the cloud with privacy features built-in. Team support is coming soon!