Grok 4.6 challenges OpenAI, Anthropic's top AI models

Grok 4.6 is now available on platforms like Cursor, Grok Build, OpenRouter, and Vercel. The pricing starts at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens. A faster version costs twice as much.

The model also comes with enhanced security features for tasks such as vulnerability patching and design work.

This launch marks a major milestone for SpaceXAI in its quest to establish itself as a key player in the AI space.