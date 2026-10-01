SpaceXAI's Grokipedia gets visual updates after resuming edits
What's the story
SpaceXAI's Grokipedia, an AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia, has undergone some visual updates. The update, dubbed v0.3, comes with a new logo and refreshed homepage and live edits page. The changes come after Grokipedia resumed editing after a long hiatus earlier this year. The platform had been inactive since April, as reported by Lawfare.
Update highlights
What are the changes?
The updated homepage of Grokipedia now features a list of highlighted articles, most-read articles, and a tracker for the latest edits.
The highlighted section displays digital book covers that you can spin around, while the most-read section uses a horizontally-scrolling shelf of book spines.
The live edits page has also been revamped to show more recent changes at once, making navigation easier for users.
Design tweaks
Design tweaks to article pages
The article pages on Grokipedia have also received some design tweaks.
These include a more visually appealing format for tables at the top of articles with key facts and reduced line spacing between text.
Grokipedia was first launched in version 0.1 in late October 2025 with AI-cloned Wikipedia pages, followed by a version 0.2 update a month later.
Information
SpaceXAI's renewed interest in Grokipedia
Earlier this year, it seemed like Grokipedia had stopped updating altogether. In August, Lawfare reported "As far as we can tell, no entry has changed in more than three months." However, with these recent updates, it looks like SpaceXAI is showing renewed interest in Grokipedia.