SpaceX's satellite plan could erase our view of the night sky

Major science groups object to plans

Major science groups, including the European Southern Observatory (ESO), have formally objected to these plans.

They warn that sky brightness could triple, making it harder for telescopes like Chile's Very Large Telescope to capture clear images.

ESO astronomer Olivier Hainaut says up to 30% of image pixels could be lost.

Researchers are calling for limits on satellite numbers to protect dark skies and keep space accessible for future generations.