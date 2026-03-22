SpaceX's satellite plan could erase our view of the night sky
Astronomers are sounding the alarm about SpaceX's plan to launch 1 million data center satellites and Reflect Orbital's idea for 50,000 orbiting mirrors.
While these projects aim to boost AI and solar power, experts like Robert Massey from the Royal Astronomical Society worry they could make the night sky much brighter, possibly erasing a piece of human heritage.
Major science groups object to plans
Major science groups, including the European Southern Observatory (ESO), have formally objected to these plans.
They warn that sky brightness could triple, making it harder for telescopes like Chile's Very Large Telescope to capture clear images.
ESO astronomer Olivier Hainaut says up to 30% of image pixels could be lost.
Researchers are calling for limits on satellite numbers to protect dark skies and keep space accessible for future generations.