SpaceX's Starlink dominates Falcon 9 launches, with prices at $74 million
Technology
SpaceX is all in on its Starlink satellites, and it's changing the game for everyone else.
In 2026 so far, nearly 80% of Falcon 9 rocket launches were just for Starlink, way up from 2020.
That means fewer launch slots for other satellite companies, and prices have climbed to $74 million per launch.
Smaller satellite firms struggle for launches
With Falcon 9 rockets mostly booked until at least 2028, smaller satellite firms are struggling to get a ride to space.
Other options like Blue Origin's New Glenn and ULA's Vulcan are still grounded with technical issues, leaving Rocket Lab as one of the only alternatives (and they're still building their Neutron rocket).
Meanwhile, Starlink brought in $11.4 billion in revenue last year, making up 60% of SpaceX's revenue last year.