SpaceX's Starship V3 is set for liftoff in March 2026

Starship V3 packs a punch with its new Raptor 3 engines—about 280 metric tons of thrust, compared with roughly 230 metric tons for Raptor 2. The Super Heavy booster now sports three grid fins (reduced from four) in a 90/90/180 arrangement. Plus, a stretched body means it can carry even more propellant.

Why does this matter?

With these upgrades, Starship V3 isn't just about bigger rockets—it's about sending heavier satellites, refueling in space, and paving the way for future Moon and Mars missions.

If you're into space exploration or just love big leaps in tech, this one's worth watching.