Spotify adds AI persona badges to artist profiles starting mid-September
Technology
Spotify is adding "AI Persona" badges to mark AI-generated artist profiles, starting mid-September.
These badges will show up on the artist's profile, in the banner and the About section, in Search, and on track rows across playlists.
The idea is to help listeners spot real musicians and keep things clear as AI music grows on the platform.
Spotify limits AI music in recommendations
Music from these AI Personas won't pop up in recommendations or editorial playlists unless you actually follow them.
If you notice an unlabeled AI artist, you'll be able to report it right on Spotify.
Artists can also start flagging themselves as AI Personas through Spotify for Artists from Tuesday.
All of this is meant to keep things transparent and fair for everyone making music on the app.