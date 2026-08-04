Spotify expands AI remix tool with Merlin licensing partnership
Technology
Spotify is expanding its AI remix tool by partnering with Merlin, a licensing partner for independent labels and distributors.
Fans will be able to make AI-generated covers and remixes of songs, with artist approval, with Universal Music Group already part of the new AI music effort and Merlin now joining it.
Spotify will credit and compensate artists
Spotify says artists will get credit and compensation when their music is remixed using this tool.
A test version rolls out to select users first, with plans for a paid add-on later.
As Co-CEO Alex Norstrom puts it, this is "the first legal way" for fans to join in creatively while making sure artists benefit as well.