Spotify is now allowing more people to monetize their podcasts
What's the story
Spotify has announced a major expansion of its podcast partner program, adding 35 new regions to the list. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to broaden its global reach and give more podcasters an opportunity to monetize their content. The newly added countries include Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, Chile, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.
Revenue sharing
Podcasters can earn from audio and video content
The expanded program will allow eligible podcasters to earn money from both audio and video podcasts.
Spotify counts impressions from Premium users watching video content as revenue, along with ad revenue share from free users listening to the show.
This means that podcasters can now monetize their content even more effectively than before.
Content freedom
Flexibility to distribute shows on other platforms
Along with monetization, Spotify's expanded program also gives podcasters the flexibility to distribute their shows on other platforms.
They can keep all the revenue they earn from sponsorships.
This move is aimed at giving creators more control over their content and its distribution, further enhancing the appeal of Spotify's podcast partner program.
Program expansion
Program previously available only in the US, Europe, and Australia
Previously, the podcast partner program was only available in the US, Europe, and Australia. This is Spotify's biggest geographical expansion yet for this initiative.
The company has seen a massive increase in video podcast consumption on its platform since launching the feature in 2022.
It also reported a 33% increase in total monthly payouts to shows since January this year.
Criteria change
Changes in eligibility criteria for revenue generation
Earlier this year, Spotify updated its eligibility criteria for revenue generation from video podcasts.
Creators can now apply if they have at least three episodes live, 2,000 listening hours, and 1,000 engaged listeners in the last month.
The company said these changes have boosted consumption on participating shows by an average of 45%, further driving the success of its podcast partner program.