Spotify is coming to smart glasses: Here's what to expect
What's the story
Spotify is working to bring its services to smart XR glasses, according to a report by Android Authority. The discovery was made in the latest beta version of the app. Among other things, the update hints at a "Now Playing" screen and real-time song lyrics that could soon be displayed directly on these futuristic devices.
Strategic alliance
Beta version reveals potential support for XR devices
The streaming giant was recently seen teaming up with Meta for its v21 software update, which will integrate Spotify's audio features. Now, the latest report indicates that the new beta version of Spotify has early signs of support for smart glasses. This suggests that the company is actively working on expanding its services to this new platform.
User experience
Update aims to enhance music experience on XR eyewear
The upcoming update from Spotify is focused on providing a simple and quick music playback experience on XR eyewear. It could let users see track details and lyrics, as well as control functions like skip, pause, and volume through simple gestures/taps. This would make listening to music more convenient while doing other tasks like exercising or cooking. Early smart glasses won't run full apps independently. Instead, the app runs on a paired smartphone, projecting its interface to the glasses.
Feature enhancement
Meta's AI glasses will use Spotify to create scene-based playlists
The lyrics support from Spotify would add accessibility and engagement, letting users sing along and discover new songs without looking at a handheld device. This could improve user experience and increase interaction with tracks. Meanwhile, Meta's AI glasses will integrate Spotify to let users play music based on what they are looking at. By simply saying "Hey Meta, play a song to match this view," the glasses can recognize the visual surroundings and generate a playlist tailored to both the scene and the user's listening preferences.