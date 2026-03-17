Spotify is coming to smart glasses: Here's what to expect

Spotify is working to bring its services to smart XR glasses, according to a report by Android Authority. The discovery was made in the latest beta version of the app. Among other things, the update hints at a "Now Playing" screen and real-time song lyrics that could soon be displayed directly on these futuristic devices.

Strategic alliance Beta version reveals potential support for XR devices The streaming giant was recently seen teaming up with Meta for its v21 software update, which will integrate Spotify's audio features. Now, the latest report indicates that the new beta version of Spotify has early signs of support for smart glasses. This suggests that the company is actively working on expanding its services to this new platform.

User experience Update aims to enhance music experience on XR eyewear The upcoming update from Spotify is focused on providing a simple and quick music playback experience on XR eyewear. It could let users see track details and lyrics, as well as control functions like skip, pause, and volume through simple gestures/taps. This would make listening to music more convenient while doing other tasks like exercising or cooking. Early smart glasses won't run full apps independently. Instead, the app runs on a paired smartphone, projecting its interface to the glasses.

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