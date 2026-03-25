Spotify is testing a feature to block AI-generated songs

How 'Artist Profile Protection' works

With more AI-made tracks popping up (and even big labels like Sony requesting the removal of more than 135,000 AI-generated songs impersonating its artists), artists have been worried about losing control over their own profiles.

Now, through "Spotify for Artists," artists included in the beta who enable "Artist Profile Protection" will receive an email notification if music is delivered with their name attached (helpful for artists with common names).

It means less confusion for listeners and more peace of mind for artists trying to keep things real.