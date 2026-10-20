Spotify launches paid podcast memberships in 34 markets including US.
Technology
Spotify just launched a paid podcast membership option in 34 markets globally, including the US
Now, podcasters can give fans perks like bonus audio or video, fewer ads, and early access, all unlocked by subscribing right on the show's Spotify page.
Podcasters keep 90% from Spotify memberships
Podcasters get to keep 90% of what they earn from subscriptions and can set up different membership tiers with custom perks.
To use this feature, creators need to host their show on Spotify for Creators or Megaphone and meet some audience requirements.
Big names like The Adam Friedland Show and Making Sense with Sam Harris are already on board, and Spotify says more features, like badges and welcome clips, are coming soon.