Spotify introduces 'Podcast Clips' to let you share segments

Spotify has launched a new feature called "podcast clips," letting users share specific parts of their favorite podcasts via a link. The move comes as YouTube 's recent decision to remove its own Clips feature. With this new tool, Spotify users can share full episodes, specific chapters, or even custom timestamps of a podcast segment they want to highlight.

Enhanced functionality Revamped sharing menu offers more options The new feature also comes with an improved sharing experience. The revamped sharing menu provides more options to share what you're listening to, be it a full episode, chapter, timestamp, or clip. All these options are available directly from the share icon. Once a clip is shared, it gets saved in your library for later access without the need to recreate timestamps or dig up links again.

Similarity Podcast clips similar to YouTube's Clips feature The functionality of Spotify's Podcast Clips is almost identical to what YouTube offered with its own Clips feature. The latter allowed viewers to share segments of a YouTube video with specific timestamps, but was discontinued earlier this year. Spotify hopes that the new feature will make it easier for users to share those can't-miss moments from long episodes, especially as podcasts become a go-to source for tech and AI news.

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