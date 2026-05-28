Spotify launches podcast clips feature to share moments via link Technology May 28, 2026

Spotify just dropped a new "podcast clips" feature, letting you share your favorite moments from any episode with a simple link.

You can pick a whole episode, a chapter, or even set custom timestamps to highlight the exact part you love.

As Spotify puts it, this helps you "With clips, listeners can now capture, revisit, and share the exact moments from podcasts that resonate most, without having to search through an entire episode to find them."