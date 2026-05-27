Spotify launches podcast clips to snip and share podcast moments
Technology
Spotify just rolled out Podcast Clips, a new tool that lets you snip your favorite podcast moments and share them instantly.
Just tap the scissors icon while listening, trim the bit you want, and send it off to your friends or socials.
Every clip can link back to the full episode and gets saved in your Spotify library for quick access later.
Spotify's podcast clips rolling out gradually
Podcast Clips is all about making it easier to pass on those can't-miss moments from long episodes, especially as podcasts become a go-to source for tech and AI news.
The feature is rolling out gradually across more shows.
With millions already saving podcast chapters each month, Spotify is hoping this update makes discovering (and sharing) great content even simpler.