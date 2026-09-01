Spotify launches Premium early access in India via UMG's campaign
Technology
Spotify just rolled out Premium Early Access, a feature that gives Premium users in India the chance to stream select new tracks up to three days before everyone else.
It kicked off on August 28 as part of the "Hear It First" campaign with Universal Music Group.
Initial rollout includes Badshah, Kumar, Sandhu
The launch started with two Hindi singles: "Chimna" by Badshah and Divya Kumar, and "Stuck On You" by Harrdy Sandhu. Premium users got them early, while others had to wait until August 31.
Releases pop up automatically for Premium subscribers; no extra steps needed.
Spotify says this is a limited-time feature for chosen songs, but hopes more local and global artists will join soon.