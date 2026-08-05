Spotify launches Premium Rewards in India with discounts and events
Technology
Spotify just rolled out Premium Rewards for its Indian subscribers, adding more than just ad-free music.
Now, premium users can snag discounts from brands like MakeMyTrip, Nykaa, Ajio Luxe, Tira, Airbnb, and Gully Labs.
Plus, there's access to exclusive events and special offers: all through a dedicated microsite that's set to keep updating with fresh perks.
Redeem rewards on microsite, expect updates
If you're on Spotify Premium in India, you can browse and redeem these rewards right from the microsite.
The platform promises regular updates with new deals and experiences, think invite-only live gigs or private listening sessions, so there's always something extra to look forward to beyond your playlists.