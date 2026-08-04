Spotify now has over 300 million subscribers and 777 million monthly users
Technology
Spotify now has over 300 million subscribers and 777 million monthly users, up 12% from last year, even with price bumps in some regions.
The company pulled in €4.8 billion this quarter, alongside fresh features like fitness content, magazine narrations, concert tickets, and a big push into AI with personalized podcasts and smart Q&A tools.
Spotify adds AI labels, verifies artists
Spotify's teaming up with ElevenLabs for audiobook tool and working with music labels so fans can remix tracks.
To address worries about AI-generated music, Spotify added artist verification and optional labels for AI tracks.
Still, some users are heading to sites like SoullessMusic.com to spot AI-made music more easily, showing there's still work to do as streaming gets smarter.