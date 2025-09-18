Spotify now lets free users search, play songs directly
Spotify just made its free tier a lot more fun in India.
Now, even if you're not paying, you can search for any song, play exactly what you want, and share tracks with friends—shuffle-only limits are lifted only within the daily cap, and revert after the cap is reached.
There are still some daily usage caps, but this update brings a taste of premium to free users in India.
Spotify hopes to convert more free users to premium
Spotify's been running its free tier for several years to get people hooked before upgrading to ad-free premium.
Even with 250 million paid users worldwide, tons of listeners stick with the free plan.
By adding these new features at no extra cost, Spotify hopes more people will join—and maybe decide to go premium later on—to keep up in the crowded music streaming scene.