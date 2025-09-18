Spotify now lets free users search, play songs directly Technology Sep 18, 2025

Spotify just made its free tier a lot more fun in India.

Now, even if you're not paying, you can search for any song, play exactly what you want, and share tracks with friends—shuffle-only limits are lifted only within the daily cap, and revert after the cap is reached.

There are still some daily usage caps, but this update brings a taste of premium to free users in India.