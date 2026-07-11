Release Radar now offers 5 customization options

You can now customize weekly 'Release Radar' playlist on Spotify

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:05 am Jul 11, 202611:05 am

What's the story

Spotify is giving its users more control over their musical experience by introducing new customization options for its popular weekly playlist, Release Radar. The update will let listeners tailor the playlist according to their preferences, including genre selection and discovering new artists. Users can now select from five different options such as "Discover new artists," "Editors' picks," and "Pop" to personalize their listening experience.