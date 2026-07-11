You can now customize weekly 'Release Radar' playlist on Spotify
What's the story
Spotify is giving its users more control over their musical experience by introducing new customization options for its popular weekly playlist, Release Radar. The update will let listeners tailor the playlist according to their preferences, including genre selection and discovering new artists. Users can now select from five different options such as "Discover new artists," "Editors' picks," and "Pop" to personalize their listening experience.
Enhanced features
Updating algorithm for more personalized recommendations
Along with the new customization options, Spotify is also tweaking its algorithm to provide "more personalized recommendations." The company is also updating the design of the Release Radar playlist with new cover and header art. These changes are part of a broader effort by Spotify to improve its flagship playlists and music discovery features.