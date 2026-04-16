Spotify redesigns tablet app with 2 pane layout, foldable support Technology Apr 16, 2026

Spotify just dropped a fresh look for its tablet app, and it now works on select Android foldables too.

The update brings a sleek two-pane layout: your music or podcast stays front and center on the right, while everything else is organized on the left.

You can even pop "Now Playing" into full screen when you want to really vibe.