Spotify redesigns tablet app with 2 pane layout, foldable support
Technology
Spotify just dropped a fresh look for its tablet app, and it now works on select Android foldables too.
The update brings a sleek two-pane layout: your music or podcast stays front and center on the right, while everything else is organized on the left.
You can even pop "Now Playing" into full screen when you want to really vibe.
Spotify supports tablets and select foldables
The redesign is all about making things smoother and easier to use, especially for bigger screens.
It supports tablets and some foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Honor Magic V6, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold (but not OPPO Find N6 yet).
This follows Spotify's recent Wear OS app launch, showing they're serious about making their apps feel right at home on every device.