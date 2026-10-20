Spotify removes over 50 million AI generated tracks from recommendations
Spotify just removed over 50 million AI-generated and spammy tracks from its recommendation feeds this year, aiming to make sure what pops up for you is actually worth listening to.
This comes after Spotify already deleted more than 75 million spam tracks that broke serious rules.
Most of the stuff getting flagged or skipped by users turned out to be low-quality, AI-made music.
Spotify flags AI using user behavior
Instead of relying only on tech to spot AI content, Spotify looks at how people interact with songs, like skips and negative feedback, plus signs like unusual mass drops and SEO tricks.
Spotify also launched AI Credits in April so artists can be upfront about using AI in their music.
Right now, over 300,000 mostly independent artists are verified on Spotify, making it easier for listeners to find genuine creators.