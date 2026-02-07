Spotify makes changes to developer mode: How it affects you?

Spotify has announced a major change in its Developer Mode, the feature that allows developers to test their third-party applications with the audio platform's APIs. The changes include a mandatory premium account for developers, a limit on the number of test users per app, and a reduction in available API endpoints. The move comes as part of Spotify's efforts to combat potential risks associated with AI-driven or automated usage.

Updated guidelines Reduced number of test users Launched in 2021, Spotify's Developer Mode allowed developers to test their applications with up to 25 users. However, the company is now reducing this number to just five per app and making a premium subscription mandatory for developers. If they want their app to be used by more people, they will have to apply for an extended quota.

Cautionary measures Aimed at limiting AI-assisted risks Spotify has clarified that these changes are meant to limit risky AI-assisted or automated usage. The company said in a blog post, "Over time, advances in automation and AI have fundamentally altered the usage patterns and risk profile of developer access." It added, "Development Mode provides a sandboxed environment for learning and experimentation. It is intentionally limited and should not be relied on as a foundation for building or scaling a business on Spotify."

