Spotify rolls out AI persona badge mid September for transparency
Technology
Spotify is rolling out an "AI Persona" badge in mid-September to clearly mark profiles created by artificial intelligence.
The company says a lot of users feel let down when they realize some seemingly human accounts are actually AI-generated, so this move is all about keeping things honest.
AI persona profiles hidden unless followed
This badge is part of Spotify's push for more transparency, like the "Verified by Spotify" badge they added earlier this year for a profile that has been reviewed and meets its authenticity standard.
AI persona profiles won't show up in your editorial or personalized recommendations unless you choose to follow them, helping you know exactly who (or what) you're listening to.