Spotify's AI DJ now offers new voices and personalities
What's the story
Spotify has announced an upgrade for its popular AI DJ feature. The update will allow users to customize their DJ experience by selecting from a range of different voices and personalities. It also introduces an option for those who prefer the feature but want less commentary between sets. The move is part of Spotify's continued efforts to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology in enhancing user experience on its platform.
User base
Spotify's AI DJ now has over 94M listeners
Since its launch in 2023, Spotify's AI DJ has become a hit among users. The feature is now used by over 94 million Spotify Premium listeners.
Now, the company is revisiting this major AI feature with new personalization options that mimic those offered by other AI assistants.
The update will let Spotify Premium subscribers pick from a wider range of English and Spanish voices for their AI DJ experience.
Voice variety
New voices come with distinct personalities
The update brings seven English voice options with British, American, Irish, Australian, and Indian accents.
It also adds two new Spanish voices to the mix.
Each voice comes with its own unique personality.
For instance, users can choose from three American voices: Casey (laid-back and warm), Tess (direct with an edge), and Lane (Southern accent with youthful energy).
Voice replacement
'X' voice remains unaffected by the update
The update doesn't replace the AI DJ's original voice, "X," which was based on a Spotify employee's real voice recordings.
However, DJ Fabi and Nico will now be the only Spanish voices available, replacing the earlier "Livi."
This change is part of Spotify's ongoing effort to improve its AI features across all areas of its app.
Commentary control
Users can also toggle off commentary between songs
Along with the new voices, Spotify has also introduced an option to toggle off commentary between songs.
This way, users can reduce the DJ's interruptions while listening to music.
Usually, the AI DJ introduces different selections of music and explains what it picked and why.
But now, users can limit this to brief acknowledgements when they first start using the feature or turn it off later on.
User guide
How to use the new DJ feature?
To use the new DJ feature, users can search for "DJ" in the Spotify app's search bar.
They can then tap on a three-dot menu to choose their preferred voice and commentary settings.
If they want to change genres, artists, or recommendations while using this feature, they just have to tap on the DJ button again.