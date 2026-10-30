Spotify's AI remix tool could arrive in early 2027
What's the story
Spotify is gearing up to launch an innovative AI-powered music remix service in early 2027. The tech giant is planning a possible reveal around the Grammy Awards in February, according to Financial Times. The new feature would allow subscribers to use AI for creating their own versions of songs, such as turning a folk song into a dance track. To access this unique feature, Spotify may charge subscribers an additional $4 to $5 a month.
Fair compensation
Ensuring fair compensation for original artists
Under Spotify's plan, royalties from fan-created remixes would flow back to the original artists.
Additionally, plays of these remixes would count toward the original songs in Spotify's charts.
This way, the company is trying to ensure that artists are fairly compensated for their work while also giving users a chance to explore their creativity through this new service.
Partnerships
Licensing agreements with major music companies
Spotify has already signed licensing agreements with Universal Music Group, independent label group Merlin, and French music company Believe for its upcoming remix feature.
The company is still in talks with Sony Music and Warner Music to finalize the implementation of this innovative feature.
These partnerships are crucial for making sure that the new service is legally compliant and artist-friendly when it launches.