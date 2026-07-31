You can now add notes to songs on Spotify
What's the story
Spotify has launched a new feature called "User Notes," allowing users to personalize their playlists by adding notes to individual tracks. The feature is aimed at letting users add personal captions to their favorite songs, like why they added a particular track or when they first heard it. For instance, you could say that you discovered a particular song while walking the streets of Paris on vacation or that it was playing during a first date.
Feature
User Notes transforms playlists into personalized musical journeys
The launch of User Notes is part of Spotify's effort to make playlists more personal by letting users preserve memories associated with the songs they listen to.
The company said in an email to TechCrunch, "Over time, these notes paint a picture of the music listeners love and the moments that shaped it."
This way, User Notes transforms playlists from mere song collections into more personalized spaces for music discovery.
User guide
How to use User Notes?
To use the new feature, users aged 16 and above on free and premium plans in select markets have to go to a playlist they created or one with songs they've added.
Then, they have to tap on the three-dot menu next to a song and select "Add note."
After typing their note, it will be visible to anyone who can view the playlist, with their name linking back to their profile.
Others
Running Mode debuts on Spotify
Along with User Notes, Spotify also launched a new Running Mode that curates songs based on different phases of a run and selects tracks according to a user's preferences and pace.
The feature is available to premium users in select countries.
The move comes as part of Spotify's continued efforts to enhance user experience and set itself apart from competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music.