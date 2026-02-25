Spotify's cremation urn lets you listen to music after death!
What's the story
In an unusual product collaboration, Spotify and Liquid Death have launched the Eternal Playlist Urn, a wireless Bluetooth speaker shaped like a cremation urn. The unique item is not intended to hold ashes but is rather a collector's piece with only 150 units available for purchase in the US. Priced at $495 (around ₹45,000), the urn comes with a Bluetooth speaker integrated into its lid.
Innovative concept
'World's 1st ever music-streaming urn'
Spotify has dubbed the urn as "the world's first ever music-streaming urn," with a cheeky take on making death "a lot less boring." The idea is to let even the dearly departed continue listening to their favorite tunes for eternity. When you get the urn, you can create your own Eternal Playlist on Spotify by answering questions like "What's your eternal vibe?" or "What's your go-to ghost noise?"
User experience
Custom playlist syncs directly with the urn's speaker
Spotify will use your answers and listening history to create a custom playlist, which then syncs directly with the urn's speaker. The playlist can also be shared with friends and family. This is not Spotify's first hardware collaboration; in 2022, it had teamed up with Ikea to launch a portable Bluetooth lamp speaker with Spotify Tap functionality.
Marketing strategy
Liquid Death is famous for its marketing campaigns
Liquid Death is known for its outrageous marketing campaigns, including a life-sized Yeti Casket-shaped cooler. The brand's extreme marketing tactics have drawn attention from fans of dark, irreverent comedy. While some may see this as a clever stunt or a tasteless joke, others may find it absurd. Either way, the Eternal Playlist Urn shows how far brands are willing to go for publicity.