Spotify's cremation urn lets you listen to music after death!

In an unusual product collaboration, Spotify and Liquid Death have launched the Eternal Playlist Urn, a wireless Bluetooth speaker shaped like a cremation urn. The unique item is not intended to hold ashes but is rather a collector's piece with only 150 units available for purchase in the US . Priced at $495 (around ₹45,000), the urn comes with a Bluetooth speaker integrated into its lid.

Innovative concept 'World's 1st ever music-streaming urn' Spotify has dubbed the urn as "the world's first ever music-streaming urn," with a cheeky take on making death "a lot less boring." The idea is to let even the dearly departed continue listening to their favorite tunes for eternity. When you get the urn, you can create your own Eternal Playlist on Spotify by answering questions like "What's your eternal vibe?" or "What's your go-to ghost noise?"

User experience Custom playlist syncs directly with the urn's speaker Spotify will use your answers and listening history to create a custom playlist, which then syncs directly with the urn's speaker. The playlist can also be shared with friends and family. This is not Spotify's first hardware collaboration; in 2022, it had teamed up with Ikea to launch a portable Bluetooth lamp speaker with Spotify Tap functionality.

