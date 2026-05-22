Spotify's new ticketing feature will reserve seats for 'real fans'

In a bid to revolutionize the concert ticketing experience, Spotify has announced a new feature called 'Reserved.' The innovative service will identify an artist's most dedicated fans and hold two tickets for them. The program is set to roll out first in the US , with plans for international expansion later on. To be eligible, users must be 18 years or older and have an active Premium subscription.

User benefits Reserved will offer a dedicated ticket purchasing window Spotify's Reserved feature promises a seamless ticket purchasing experience, eliminating the need for users to compete with thousands of other fans or hunt for codes. The company said, "just a reserved window to purchase before tickets are on sale to the general public." However, it's important to note that not every fan will get an offer due to the limited number of seats available on tours.

Fan identification How will Spotify identify 'real fans?' Spotify will use a combination of streaming data, share history, and other app activity to identify "real fans." The company also plans to monitor Premium accounts to make sure they're being used by humans and not bots. If selected, fans will get a chance to buy tickets during a dedicated window, usually lasting about a day.

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Strategic alliance Spotify has signed a deal with Live Nation Spotify has signed a multi-year deal with Live Nation, the biggest concert promoter in the US, to offer this feature. The company will send ticket offers based on tour locations but dedicated fans can buy tickets for any show on a tour.

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