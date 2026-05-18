Spotify's disco ball app icon is temporary
What's the story
Spotify has confirmed that its recent app icon change is a temporary affair. The company had replaced its usual flat green logo with a photorealistic disco ball, marking its 20th anniversary in style. However, not all users were aware of the change's temporary nature and took to social media expressing their concerns over the new look.
User concerns
Spotify reassures users about app icon change
In light of the confusion, Spotify has been actively responding to social media posts. The company is assuring users that the disco ball logo is not here to stay. Instead, it will be replaced by the original app icon later this week. This clarification comes as a relief for those who were not a fan of the new look and preferred Spotify's classic branding.
Icon trends
Similar app icon changes by other companies
The trend of changing app icons for special occasions isn't new. Back in 2020, Instagram had done something similar by offering a range of app icon options as part of a celebratory campaign. However, that too was temporary. Despite the mixed reactions from users over Spotify's disco ball logo, it does show how companies are willing to experiment with their branding for special events.
Twitter Post
Regular icon returns this week
Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone. Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week.— Spotify (@Spotify) May 17, 2026