LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Spotify introduces AI tool for authors to create audiobooks
Spotify introduces AI tool for authors to create audiobooks
The tool is powered by ElevenLabs

Spotify introduces AI tool for authors to create audiobooks

By Akash Pandey
May 22, 2026
11:35 am
What's the story

Spotify has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, powered by ElevenLabs, to enable authors to self-publish their audiobooks. The feature will be available in beta from June on an invite-only basis and will initially support only English. This development comes as part of Spotify's ongoing efforts to expand its "Spotify for Authors" platform and make audiobook creation more accessible.

Author autonomy

No exclusive contracts for authors

The new AI-powered audiobook generation tool from Spotify doesn't tie authors into an exclusive contract. This means that they are free to publish their generated audiobooks on any platform of their choice. The move is in line with Spotify's previous partnership with ElevenLabs, which allowed writers to submit audiobooks created on the voice AI start-up's platform to Spotify.

Platform growth

Spotify expands 'Spotify for Authors's platform

Along with the new AI tool, Spotify is also expanding its "Spotify for Authors" platform to support 10 more languages. These include French, Canadian French, German, Dutch, Latin American Spanish, Swedish, Finnish, Icelandic, Danish, and Norwegian. The company also plans to expand its Audiobook+ plans this year for higher listening limits and new options for students and families in the future.

Advertisement

Catalog growth

Audiobook push has increased Spotify's listening hours significantly

Spotify has been focusing heavily on audiobooks in recent years, growing its catalog to 700,000 titles. The company has taken the program global, invested in non-English titles, enabled in-app purchases, and launched audiobook charts. This year alone, it started a program for authors to sell physical books in the US and UK. These efforts have reportedly increased listening hours by 60% year-on-year (YoY), with more than half of its audiobook listeners starting in the last year.

Advertisement