Spotify lets you edit your 'Taste Profile' for better recommendations

Spotify has announced a beta feature that allows users to edit their "Taste Profile." The Taste Profile is an algorithmically generated model of a user's music preferences, and it plays a key role in Spotify's recommendations. The feature was unveiled by co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference. It will first be available in New Zealand before rolling out to other countries.

User empowerment How to access and edit your taste profile The new feature gives Premium listeners in New Zealand a chance to view and edit their Taste Profile, giving them more control over their music recommendations. To access the Taste Profile, users just have to tap on their profile picture and scroll down. They can then use simple prompts to adjust their music "vibes" based on everything they've listened to - including music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Enhanced control Improvement over earlier playlist exclusion feature The latest update is an improvement over Spotify's earlier tools, such as the playlist exclusion feature that let users prevent certain tracks from influencing recommendations. The company had also added the ability to exclude specific tracks across web, desktop, iOS, and Android platforms. Now with editable profiles, users get more control over their recommendations and can fix any strange data Spotify might have picked up about their taste.

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