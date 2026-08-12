Spotify to add AI persona badge mid-September 2026 across platform
Spotify is rolling out a new "AI Persona" badge to make it easier to spot artist profiles that may represent AI-generated identities.
Starting mid-September 2026, you'll see this badge on artist pages, in search results, and on track rows across playlists, so you can quickly tell if you're listening to a human or a virtual creator.
Artists can self-report AI personas
Artists can choose to reveal if they're an AI persona, but Spotify will also review popular profiles for AI traits.
If your profile gets tagged, Spotify lets you accept or dispute the label.
Importantly, human artists using AI tools are still considered real artists.
Tracks from AI Personas won't show up in editorial or algorithmic recommendations by default.
This move builds on Spotify's push for more transparency about who (or what) makes your music.