Spotify to launch audiobooks in India on November 12
What's the story
Spotify has announced its plan to introduce audiobooks in India starting November 12, 2026. The move comes as part of a phased global expansion that began on October 7 and will continue until the end of this year. The initiative will extend audiobook access from the current 22 markets to over 180 across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa.
Access
Audiobooks will be available via an add-on subscription
In India, Spotify users can access audiobooks via Audiobooks+, an add-on subscription that gives Premium users a monthly limit of 15 hours of audiobook listening.
The company has not yet revealed the price for this monthly add-on, but said it would be announced closer to the launch date.
Free and Premium listeners will also have the option to purchase individual audiobooks on Spotify.
New feature
Page match feature gets an upgrade
Along with the audiobook expansion, Spotify is also launching an improved version of its Page Match feature.
This will let users sync their spot between physical books, e-readers, and audiobooks by using their phone's camera.
The new update adds page number syncing by letting people scan the book's ISBN barcode and use page numbers to find their spot.
Market potential
India is one of Spotify's largest markets
India is one of Spotify's largest markets by monthly active users (MAUs), along with the US.
The company had 777 million MAUs at the end of Q2 2026, with industry estimates putting its active user base in India at around 80-90 million MAUs.
Despite less than 10% of Indian users being premium subscribers, Spotify's executives see huge potential in the country's subscription economy.