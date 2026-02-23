Spotify's new AI can whip up playlists based on your mood
Spotify just dropped AI-Prompted Playlists for Premium users in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and Sweden.
After testing in New Zealand (and a US/Canada launch), this feature lets you build playlists by simply describing your mood or vibe—no more endless scrolling.
How to get started
Open Spotify, tap 'Create,' pick 'Prompted Playlist,' and type out what you're feeling—anything from "chill study beats" to "songs from my favorite TV show."
Spotify's AI mixes your listening history with current trends to whip up a playlist that matches your prompt.
You can share the playlists with friends, too
You can share these playlists with friends, set them to auto-refresh daily or weekly, and even tweak your prompts if you want something different.
Each song comes with a quick one-liner explaining why it made the cut.
Usage limits are in place for now
Right now there are usage limits (some users have reported hitting limits after roughly 20 or 30 prompts), but Spotify says they'll adjust this based on feedback.
So if you hit the limit, hang tight—they're working on making it better for everyone.