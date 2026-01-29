Spotify's new group chats make sharing music way more fun
Spotify just rolled out Group Chats, letting you share playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks with up to 10 friends in one chat.
It's available now for anyone 16+ on free or Premium plans in select markets—but you'll need to have already connected through things like collaborative playlists or Jams before starting a group.
What can you actually do?
One-on-one Messages support texting, emoji reactions, and sharing from the Now Playing screen, while Group Chats let you share playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks with up to 10 people.
Messages are encrypted but not end-to-end protected.
Since launch, users have already sent 340 million messages—so people are loving it.
Extra perks for premium users
If you're on Premium, you can kick off Jams directly from the chat (free users can join if invited).
Spotify also recently added features like Listening Activity to see what your friends are into in real time and Request to Jam for quick one-on-one jams.