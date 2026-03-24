Spotify's new SongDNA feature reveals who made your favorite tracks
Spotify is rolling out SongDNA in beta on mobile apps to Premium subscribers, a new feature that lets you dig into the details behind supported tracks.
Now, while listening, you can see which artists collaborated, who produced the track, and what samples were used, like spotting SZA's profile and classic samples on Kendrick Lamar's "Luther."
It's a fun way to uncover what really goes into making your favorite music.
Feature pulls together all joint projects between artists
SongDNA also pulls together all the joint projects between artists (think Kendrick Lamar and SZA) into handy collections you can save as playlists.
Information comes from directly-sourced credits (from artists and labels) and community-sourced data; SongDNA complements existing features such as About the Song rather than replacing or producing them.
The feature is in beta for mobile Spotify Premium subscribers worldwide now, with a full release set for April 2026.