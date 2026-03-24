Spotify's new SongDNA feature reveals who made your favorite tracks Technology Mar 24, 2026

Spotify is rolling out SongDNA in beta on mobile apps to Premium subscribers, a new feature that lets you dig into the details behind supported tracks.

Now, while listening, you can see which artists collaborated, who produced the track, and what samples were used, like spotting SZA's profile and classic samples on Kendrick Lamar's "Luther."

It's a fun way to uncover what really goes into making your favorite music.