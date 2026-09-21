Sridhar Vembu of Zoho warns engineers against AI coding overreliance
Technology
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is urging engineers not to get too comfortable with AI coding tools.
He recently highlighted how some teams are letting AI handle important tasks like writing specs and tests, which can leave people out of the loop and less skilled in the long run.
Zoho group chat app encryption pending
Vembu compared relying on AI to driving a car you don't understand: handy, but risky if something goes wrong.
While he warns engineers not to cede their understanding to AI, Vembu is worried about engineers losing core knowledge and the industry moving too fast.
On a brighter note, Vembu also shared that Zoho's group chat app is getting end-to-end encryption. It's in the app approval stage, so better security is on its way.