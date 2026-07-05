Sriram Krishnan blames big tech bosses for Americans's AI distrust Technology Jul 05, 2026

Sriram Krishnan, who recently stepped down as Donald Trump's AI adviser, thinks big tech bosses are to blame for why so many Americans don't trust artificial intelligence.

He told the Financial Times that dramatic warnings about apocalyptic risks have drowned out the real benefits of AI, like medical breakthroughs, and made voters feel uneasy about the technology.