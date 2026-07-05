Sriram Krishnan blames big tech bosses for Americans's AI distrust
Sriram Krishnan, who recently stepped down as Donald Trump's AI adviser, thinks big tech bosses are to blame for why so many Americans don't trust artificial intelligence.
He told the Financial Times that dramatic warnings about apocalyptic risks have drowned out the real benefits of AI, like medical breakthroughs, and made voters feel uneasy about the technology.
Americans see AI benefiting few companies
Krishnan pointed out that most Americans see AI as something only a handful of powerful companies profit from.
With talk of job losses and existential threats dominating headlines, he believes people are missing out on how AI could actually help them.
Krishnan backs White House equity plan
Krishnan supports a White House plan to force top AI companies to donate equity stakes to the American public, a move he feels could rebuild trust.
Even though some Silicon Valley leaders call it "backdoor nationalization," Krishnan says it's better than strict licensing rules that might slow down innovation.