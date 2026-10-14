Sriram Raghavan wants AI laws tailored to healthcare and banking
Technology
Sriram Raghavan, General Manager, IBM Software, India and Software Innovation Lab, thinks artificial intelligence (AI) laws should match how and where AI is used, so health care and banking would each get their own tailored rules instead of a generic law for everyone.
This way, regulations can actually keep up with what different industries need.
Sriram Raghavan stresses AI education, cybersecurity
Raghavan also pointed out that AI is making software development faster and more efficient.
He believes schools and colleges should start teaching with AI tools now, so students are ready for tomorrow's jobs.
On cybersecurity, he warned that while AI can help spot vulnerabilities and fixes quickly, it can also create new risks, so staying ahead means smarter, automated defenses.