SRM University-AP and Amaravati Quantum Valley host PQC cybersecurity workshop
SRM University-AP just hosted a workshop all about post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and cybersecurity.
Organized with Amaravati Quantum Valley, it brought together policymakers, academics, regulators, banking representatives, and technology experts to figure out how India can stay secure as quantum computers become a real thing.
The main focus? Finding ways to protect our digital world from new quantum threats.
Workshop panelists urge partnerships startups standards
SRM AP's Vice Chancellor Ch Satish Kumar shared how the university is all-in on quantum research through partnerships and collaboration.
Managing Director of AP SQM, C.V. Sridhar talked up Amaravati Quantum Valley's mission to support startups and build a solid ecosystem for quantum hardware in India.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the MeitY Expert Committee on Post-Quantum Cryptography, Sudeep Oberai highlighted that setting national standards is key for keeping India's digital space safe as technology evolves.