SRM University-AP hosts 36-hour national quantum computing hackathon
Technology
SRM University-AP just kicked off a three-day Quantum Computing Conclave starting March 24.
The highlight is a 36-hour national hackathon designed to help students dive into quantum tech, with sessions led by experts like Sridhar C.V. from Amaravati Quantum Valley and Dhinakaran Vinayagamurthy from IBM Quantum India.
SRM's role in Amaravati Quantum Valley project
Top performers at the hackathon can score internships or placements, plus start-up support at QRACE, a research and innovation platform.
As the first academic partner of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Project, SRM is also working on building its own mid-sized and diamond-based quantum computers, part of a bigger push to make Amaravati a hub for quantum innovation.