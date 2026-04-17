Stanford report finds AI now creates 51.72% of online content
Technology
AI has officially taken over the internet: Stanford's latest report says more than half of all new online content is now made by artificial intelligence.
Just a few years ago, almost everything online was written by humans, but since early 2025, AI's share has jumped to 51.72%, leaving human creators just behind at 48.28%.
AI tools help businesses, editors needed
Tools like ChatGPT and Claude are making it super easy and affordable for businesses to churn out articles, social posts, and product descriptions fast.
Still, humans haven't been replaced: editing and fact-checking by real people are key to keeping things accurate and high-quality.