Stanford report: India 2nd globally, AI authors and inventors emigrating
Technology
India just ranked second globally for the number of AI authors and inventors in 2025, right behind the US says a new Stanford report.
But here's the catch: more Indian AI pros are leaving the country than staying, showing a big gap between how much talent India produces and how much it keeps.
Tech firms dominate AI model building
The US isn't attracting as many AI experts as before; there's been an 89% drop since 2017.
In India, companies are quick to adopt AI (88% adoption rate), but private investment is still lagging at $4.09 billion compared to giants like the US and China.
Plus, over 90% of major AI models are built by tech companies, raising questions about who really controls this technology.