Stanford researchers cure type 1 diabetes in mice using transplants
Technology
Stanford researchers have managed to cure type 1 diabetes in mice by combining blood stem cell and pancreatic cell transplants, along with a gentler pretreatment using low-dose radiation and immune-targeting drugs.
This approach created a mixed immune system that taught the body to accept insulin-producing cells, meaning the mice no longer needed insulin shots.
Promising autoimmune therapy faces donor shortages
This breakthrough could lead to safer, more effective ways to treat not just diabetes but also other autoimmune diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.
The new process avoids harsh side effects, but moving from mice to humans is tricky due to donor shortages and scaling challenges.
Still, it's a hopeful sign for better treatments ahead.