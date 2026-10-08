Stanford researchers' TCIP3 turns BCL6 against B-cell lymphoma in mice
Technology
Stanford researchers have come up with a clever way to fight tough B-cell lymphoma by turning a cancer-driving protein into its own undoing.
Their new compound, TCIP3, uses the protein BCL6 to trigger cancer cell death.
In mouse studies, tumors disappeared in just 11 days, opening up fresh hope for tackling other cancers.
TCIP3 rewires BCL6, needs more testing
TCIP3 basically rewires BCL6 so it cannot block the genes that tell cancer cells to die. Instead, it helps switch those genes on.
This is different from current treatments that only try to shut BCL6 down.
The approach could one day help treat other cancers or even autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.
But before any human trials, TCIP3 needs more testing and tweaking in the lab.