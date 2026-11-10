Stanford review finds generative AI homework use can harm learning
Technology
Stanford's latest review finds that using generative AI to do your homework might actually hurt your learning instead of helping.
The research, released today, makes it clear: while AI can be a cool tool for understanding and practicing schoolwork, leaning on it too much, especially for just finishing assignments, can mess with real comprehension.
Teacher-facing AI can lower student motivation
The review looked at 52 causal research papers, and five of the newly included student-facing studies were conducted in US K-12 settings.
It also points out that even AI tools designed for teachers can accidentally make students feel less motivated or confident.
Bottom line? Well-designed tech should help you think better, not do the thinking for you.