Stanford scientists discover polymerase that uses itself to make DNA
Technology
Stanford scientists found a new way to make DNA.
Usually, making DNA needs a template and special enzymes, but their discovery shows the polymerase enzyme can use itself as a mold.
This could shake up how we think about genetics and how bacteria evolve.
Drt3b makes DNA without template
The team studied bacteria and found one enzyme, Drt3b, that builds DNA all on its own, no blueprint required.
While they are still figuring out exactly why bacteria do this, it might be linked to viral defense and even reminds scientists of how CRISPR was first discovered.
This opens up some exciting possibilities for genetic engineering down the line.