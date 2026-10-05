Stanford scientists find brain develops from 2 distinct cell groups
Stanford scientists just found that our brains actually grow from two separate cell groups: one for the front (forebrain and midbrain) and another for the back (hindbrain).
This discovery, published in Nature Neuroscience, goes way back in evolution, over 550 million years, and could help researchers make better brain cells in the lab.
Researchers create motor neurons for ALS
By following these newly discovered brain-building pathways, scientists can now create specific motor neurons that control things like facial movement and swallowing.
This is a big step for studying tough diseases like ALS and spinal muscular atrophy, since it means researchers might not need live tissue samples to understand or treat them.
The project brings together teams from Stanford, Caltech, and UCSF to push this research even further.