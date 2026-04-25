Starbucks app adds 1-hour scheduling coordinated by Smart Queue
Technology
Starbucks is making life a bit easier for busy coffee lovers.
Starting May 11, you'll be able to schedule your order up to an hour ahead using the Starbucks app.
Just pick your preferred pickup time, and the app's Smart Queue will coordinate everything in real-time, whether you're grabbing your drink inside or at the drive-through.
Starbucks tests ChatGPT and revamps rewards
Starbucks is also testing a new ChatGPT-powered feature that gives personalized drink recommendations based on what you type or upload in the app, so picking your next favorite order just got more fun.
Plus, their revamped rewards program now has Green, Gold, and Reserve tiers with different benefits depending on how many stars you earn.